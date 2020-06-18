Art and Design Week wins national Chevron Award

“For the School of Art and Design, it showcases the recognition and value of cross-campus collaboration and also leverages our campus strength across the design spectrum. For campus, in my opinion, it strengthens our identity as a unique institution in the UW System, as Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University, and expands awareness of our large School of Art and Design— with the largest enrollment in the upper Midwest,” Barts said.

NACE President Christopher Carlson said UW-Stout’s award would be celebrated by NACE and announced to all members. NACE represents almost 10,000 four-year and two-year college members and more than 3,500 employer members. He commended UW-Stout for the superior effort that goes into the event.

Julian will be part of a virtual panel during the NACE annual conference on Monday, June 22, along with other award winners and honorable mentions.

Director of the School of Art and Design Dave Beck said the school is extremely honored. He credited Julian and Career Services for overseeing and planning the event, interacting well with key stakeholders and helping build the collaborative partnership to make it a robust and popular annual event.