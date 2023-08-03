Volunteer Penny Leibel tends to the community garden at Logan high school on Monday. she has been working on the garden from three years since the project began.
SASKIA HATVANY, RIVER VALLEY MEDIA GROUP
Lead for the Logan Northside Neighborhood gardens Tamra dickenson spends a Monday morning tending to the community garden. The garden is on land owned by Logan high school in La Crosse, and is funded by the run by the Franciscan sisters.
SASKIA HATVANY, RIVER VALLEY MEDIA GROUP
A shed is the newest addition to the community garden at Logan high school.
SASKIA HATVANY, RIVER VALLEY MEDIA GROUP
Sheena Gifford gives the community gardens in Winona some water, located at the East recreational Center.
JACOB SHAFER, RIVER VALLEY MEDIA GROUP
Sheena Gifford waters the gardens at the Winona Community garden at the East recreational Center.
