Subway has sold itself to private equity firm Roark Capital, owner of rival sandwich chain Jimmy John's.
Former Badgers football coach and AD Barry Alvarez won't return for a second season working for the Big Ten as a special adviser. Here's what …
The McDonell volleyball team finished third out of 40 teams on the final day of the Menomonie Sprawl tournament on Saturday. Chi-Hi was ninth as well.
High School Volleyball Preview: Chi-Hi returns talent, but with holes to fill from program's first trip to state
The Chi-Hi volleyball team returns seven letterwinners from the program's first state qualifier, but has some key roles to fill as it aims to …
Friday High School Roundup: Stanley-Boyd football racks up more than 500 yards of offense in 50-6 win over Marathon
The Stanley-Boyd football team racked up more than 500 yards of offense in a 50-6 win over Marathon on Friday. Thorp and Gilman also earned fo…