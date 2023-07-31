Related to this story
Most Popular
High School Football: Passion, energy strong as ever for Chi-Hi's Raykovich entering 50th year coaching sport
Chi-Hi football coach Chuck Raykovich is starting his 50th year as a coach, a five-decade odyssey paved in energy, loyalty, passion, connectio…
The Chippewa Falls City Council has approved the final plans for a hotel in a corridor of new development at Chippewa Crossing. It also plans …
The CRBL is one of the oldest organized sports leagues in the country and its competitors say the passion for baseball has helped it survive a…
With UW set to open camp on Tuesday, here's what we learned about the Badgers and their Big Ten foes.
Two people were killed and two others injured Saturday in a midair collision at an airport in Wisconsin.