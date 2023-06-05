Related to this story
Most Popular
The Badgers apparently will miss out on one of the top high school players in the state.
Former Badgers football coach Paul Chryst recently accepted a job with the Texas Longhorns and has put his house in Middleton on the market.
A van and car collided Monday night in rural Barron County, leaving two people dead and another 12 injured. According to officials, some of th…
Prep Track and Field Division 3 State: Fast start pushes Cadott freshman Sonnentag to 400-meter dash title
Cadott freshman Iszy Sonnentag started strong in winning the Division 3 400-meter dash state title on Saturday in La Crosse.
Badgers tackle Jack Nelson's entering his third year as a starter and he's shown he can be a star.