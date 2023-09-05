Related to this story
The Badgers football season opener debuted a new game experience but some spectators were turned off by parts of it.
Chippewa County volleyball had three state qualifiers a season ago and its eight teams return plenty of talent to contend again. See who to wa…
Wisconsin is appealing Michael Mack's eligibility waiver claim and should hear a ruling within 10 days. Here's what we know.
High School Football: Second half surge lifts McDonell past Thorp in battle of state-ranked 8-man teams
Three touchdowns in the second half helped the McDonell football team earn a 30-20 8-man victory over top-ranked Thorp on Friday at Dorais Field.
Bloomer girls golf coach Mark Dachel calls golfer Kaitlyn Bohl a 'complete package' as the senior leads the Blackhawks program in all facets.