Related to this story
Most Popular
Footage of Boumkwo carefully stepping over each hurdle while the other athletes race away ahead of her has since gone viral on social media.
Gableman was scheduled to testify about his findings in the review of Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election, which President Joe Biden won de…
Country Fest returned to Cadott over the weekend featuring acts like Billy Currington, Zac Brown Band, Jon Pardi, Brett Eldredge and Mark Chesnutt.
Why Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh, who was in favor of the Big Ten eliminating divisions, believes "it was time for change" and h…
Freshmen will be wild cards but here's why Greg Gard likes where the Badgers are at off a NIT semifinals run.