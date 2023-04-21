Related to this story
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in the town of Lafayette, Friday when a woman was struck by a vehicle and later died …
Badgers concession stands will continue to have the same soft drinks provider that has been in place since 2018.
$1.1 million in restitution, jail time for Wisconsin forestry business owner who illegally placed foreign workers
Bruce man from Rusk County was sentenced to spend 18 months in prison and pay more than $1.1 million to foreign workers on Monday.
The Chi-Hi softball team scored a combined 29 runs on 33 hits in a doubleheader sweep at Rice Lake on Tuesday.
Starting pitching set the tone for the Chi-Hi baseball team in Tuesday's Big Rivers doubleheader sweep in Rice Lake.