Jun 10, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Mcdonell senior Josie Witkowski swings at a pitch on Thursday evening at Goodman diamond in Madison. Mcdonell's Rebecca Baier (10) and Kendall Hepfler (3) celebrate after scoring runs in the first inning on Thursday evening at Goodman diamond in Madison. BRANDON BERG, CHIPPEWA HERALD Related to this story Most Popular Wisconsin volleyball wraps up stay in Turkey with Nigel Hayes-Davis The Badgers met up with a men's basketball great for lunch before the European tour takes the volleyball team to Slovenia. Prep Track and Field Division 3 State: Fast start pushes Cadott freshman Sonnentag to 400-meter dash title Cadott freshman Iszy Sonnentag started strong in winning the Division 3 400-meter dash state title on Saturday in La Crosse. Will Jack Nelson break Wisconsin football's first-round pick drought? Badgers tackle Jack Nelson's entering his third year as a starter and he's shown he can be a star. Prep Track and Field Division 3 State: Cornell/Lake Holcombe's Nitek adds to family's titles as junior takes home 100-, 200-meter dash championships Cornell/Lake Holcombe junior Trent Nitek won the Division 3 100- and 200-meter state championships on Saturday in La Crosse. Trent joins his d… Prep Track and Field Division 1: Chi-Hi sophomore Krista breaks own school triple jump record, takes fourth overall Chi-Hi sophomore Ava Krista broke her own school record by more than a foot to help take fourth in the Division 1 triple jump on Saturday in L…