After a career that was derailed by injuries, a former four-star linebacker entered the transfer portal late Friday night.
Members of this year’s Menomonie High School prom court have been revealed ahead of Saturday’s event.
Cincinnati was owed $3.5 million after Luke Fickell left for the Badgers. The money was paid via electronic transfer in January.
Iowa's offensive coordinator has a number of reasons to score as many points as possible this season. Here's what he said about a hypothetical…
Stanley-Boyd pitcher Brett Kroeplin went the distance for the Orioles in Tuesday's 4-0 baseball shutout win over Cadott at Chapman Park.