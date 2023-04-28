Related to this story
Most Popular
After a career that was derailed by injuries, a former four-star linebacker entered the transfer portal late Friday night.
Members of this year’s Menomonie High School prom court have been revealed ahead of Saturday’s event.
Stanley-Boyd pitcher Brett Kroeplin went the distance for the Orioles in Tuesday's 4-0 baseball shutout win over Cadott at Chapman Park.
A player who wasn't participating in spring practices is leaving the Badgers football program.
Each week during the spring, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “Hi…