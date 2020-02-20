Author John Kinville to visit Boyceville Public Libary
Chippewa Falls author John Kinville will talk about his new book, "The Grey Eagles of Chippewa Falls, a Hidden History of a Women’s Ku Klux Klan" with a multi-media presentation including genuine articles from this time period in Chippewa Falls history. Drawing on never-before-seen materials, author Kinville unfolds the complex legacy of a group of Chippewa Falls women (Women’s Klan no. 14) who struggled to balance their intentions to uphold Prohibition and block Catholic Al Smith’s path to the White House against the malicious ideology of the Klan.

No cost for admission. The author will have books on hand for purchase. For more information visit www.johnkinville.com.

John Kinville mugshot

Kinville
