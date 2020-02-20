Badgers are hitting their stride

“You’re always trying to get better as the year goes on,” Gard said. “Maybe (there were) things that we didn’t quite understand or figure out in November and December and when you get into January and then February, you should be hopefully crescendoing up and starting to play your best basketball and your most complete basketball later in the season. I don’t have any magic wand or recipe. It’s the players that are doing it and are buying in and figuring it out and becoming more and more comfortable with each other, which you would hope happens as the season goes on. They understand everybody’s strengths and weaknesses and they understand what the team needs at a certain moment and they’re willing to give that.”