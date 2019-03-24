HAMDEN, Conn. — The specifics might be lost to time as they age. The feeling will live with members of the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team forever.
For the first time in eight years, the Badgers are national champions, giving them a fifth NCAA trophy to finish the program’s 20th season.
Senior co-captains Sophia Shaver and Annie Pankowski scored in the first and second periods, respectively, and Kristen Campbell made 27 saves in UW’s 2-0 victory over archrival Minnesota on Sunday at People’s United Center.
A group that has touted its chemistry all season on Sunday put the finishing touches on the element that will bind them for the rest of their lives.
The Badgers finished 35-4-2, winning their last seven games and going undefeated in their last 14. They added to NCAA championships won in 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2011 and denied Minnesota (32-6-1) a seventh NCAA crown.
The Badgers became the first team in 19 NCAA tournaments to win all of their games by shutout. UW also blanked Syracuse 4-0 in the quarterfinals and Clarkson 5-0 in the semifinals on Friday.
A year after finishing the season by allowing a double-overtime goal to Colgate in the Frozen Four semifinals, Campbell stopped the last 69 shots she faced this season, covering more than three games and 210:36 of game time.
UW’s top-ranked defense bested Minnesota’s top-ranked offense in a meeting of the winningest teams in Frozen Four history.
The team scoring the first goal won all five games in the series entering Sunday and 10 of 11 over the last two seasons. That was a good sign for the Badgers once Shaver put them ahead in the first period.
Fellow Minnesota native Presley Norby made the play, winding behind the net and delivering a perfect pass to Shaver, a senior co-captain, between the left circle and the crease. Shaver snuck the puck between Gophers goaltender Alex Gulstene (30 saves) and the near post.
It was Shaver’s seventh goal of the season but her first in 16 games, since Jan. 25.
Campbell had to be on her toes in the first period, especially when Minnesota’s Sarah Potomak was on the ice. Campbell denied the Gophers top-line left wing from close range five minutes into the game, then made a pad save on a Potomak deflection in front.
The Badgers held a 9-8 advantage in shots on goal after the first period, but Minnesota had two power-play chances in the second period to tie the game.
Instead, UW extended its lead to 2-0 on the second, with Pankowski breaking the school record with her ninth career short-handed goal.
Pankowski beat Minnesota’s Kelly Pannek around the left side on a rush up the ice and found a few inches of room high on the short side to squeeze the puck past Gulstene.
The Badgers senior made the postseason her time, scoring in all seven games and totaling 11 goals and 13 points.
Earlier during the penalty to UW’s Britta Curl, Campbell denied Amy Potomak from close range on the rebound of a Taylor Heise shot.
