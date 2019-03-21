ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — The challenge is finding the proper dateline, those words in capital letters at the start of this paragraph.
The dateline lets the reader know where the reporting for this feature story about Ethan Happ — small-town kid makes it big with the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team — took place. That’s typically a no-brainer part of a piece, but it’s complicated this time.
Technically, Happ is from Milan, a village in Illinois that is just south of the Quad Cities. Poll its 5,800 residents and you’ll find a cross-section of two Big Ten fan bases: Iowa — its campus in Iowa City is only 60 miles away — and Illinois.
Before we go any further, the pronunciation is MILE-uhn. That’s an important distinction because Happ once attended a basketball camp near Chicago and, before the start of an all-star game at the event, his hometown was pronounced as mi-LAHN. Fellow campers were confused and asked him if he was really from Italy.
Duane Dawson, who has been Milan’s mayor for 34 years, hasn’t met Happ but says “he’s a big name around here” and is more than happy to claim the star as one of the town’s own. “Everything I’ve heard about him is he’s just a great young man,” said Dawson, who reveals his rooting interests with his next sentence. “The only disappointment was he didn’t go to the University of Iowa.”
Another dateline option is Taylor Ridge, an even smaller town located southwest of Milan. Depending on which recruiting site you were looking at back when Happ committed to the Badgers back in 2012, Taylor Ridge might have been listed as Happ’s hometown. That’s because it’s in the mailing address for Rockridge High School, where Happ made a name for himself prior to his arrival at UW.
Rockridge is a must-stop when searching for details on how Happ’s upbringing made him who he is, but it’s not actually located in Taylor Ridge. It’s in Edgington, an unincorporated blink-and-you’ll-miss-it hamlet a little to the west.
The compromise for this dateline is Rock Island County, which encompasses all of these aforementioned stops on the trail. But even that’s a copout, because Happ will tell you he’s from South Milan, which doesn’t appear on any maps but is a very real place to the people who live there.
While coining his rural neighborhood as South Milan began as a running joke, Happ takes pride in telling people that’s where he’s from and has gone out of his way more than once to shout it — or, rather, have someone else shout it — to the masses.
Early in his redshirt freshman season with the Badgers, knowing some neighborhood friends were going to be at the game, Happ pulled aside UW public-address announcer Mike Mahnke and asked that he change Happ’s hometown to South Milan for the day. Mahnke agreed to do it, and the only few souls at the Kohl Center who probably even noticed during starting lineup introductions were tickled pink.
On Senior Day earlier this month, with over 30 of Happ’s family members and friends in attendance, Mahnke did it again.
From South Milan, Illinois … Ethan Happ!
Two-on-two
Randy and Teresa Happ moved to their home in rural Milan in 1997. The family had lived in Rock Island but wanted to move to a smaller district. Rockridge, which has 365 students in its high school and about 1,000 in kindergarten through 12th grade, was a good fit.
Across from the street from the Happs lived the Johnsons, who had two sons the same age. It’s notable that the first person Ethan called after receiving a scholarship offer from UW during an advanced camp back in 2012 was Luke Johnson. They’d been friends for as long as they could remember.
Each day after school, the Happ and Johnson boys would hop off the bus and start playing football or Wiffle ball or basketball. It was always 2-on-2: Ethan and Luke, who were the same age, were on one team; Eric Happ and Alex Johnson, who were each two years older, were on the other.
“I won’t lie to you, it definitely got heated,” Luke Johnson said. “There were a lot of times where the night was cut early because someone got too mad and the parents said we were done for the night.”
All four kids ended up playing college athletics. Eric Happ played basketball at Carl Sandburg College, while Alex and Luke Johnson both played football at UW-Platteville.
“We loved the competition,” Luke said. “We loved the challenge of trying to beat our older brothers. If we did, they wouldn’t hear the end of it until we played the next day.”
Tough skin
That competitive nature — along with Ethan’s dogged work ethic and tendency to be stubborn — comes from his father. Nobody disputes that.
Randy Happ can be gruff and demanding, he fully admits, but he’s a softie compared to his father. James Happ was a youth coach who would make his little leaguers do duck walks around the outfield to strengthen their lower bodies. Another childhood memory for Randy is the time his dad sat his best players so his team would lose. Why? Because he held a grudge from the previous season and didn’t want a team coached by his best friend to make the playoffs.
Given that backdrop, it’s easy to see why Randy is the way he is and, by extension, why Ethan is the way he is.
Some of Randy’s motivational tactics were subtle. He’d take Eric and Ethan to games at nearby Augustana College, pointing out how great the crowd was and noting how cool it would be to play in an atmosphere like that someday.
“It was kind of an inspiring moment and like, ‘Wow, I want to be one of those kids when I grow up,’ ” Eric Happ said. “That was our motivation. ‘OK, if you want to get to this level, then this is what you need to do.’ ”
That carrot dangling on the end of the stick gave the Happ brothers some perspective during the daily grind of Randy’s summer workout program. Before leaving for work each day, he’d attach a sheet of paper to a clipboard and hang it in the garage. It contained a spreadsheet filled with drills Eric and Ethan needed to complete that day, a list that ranged from shooting to defensive slides to dribbling around cones. For every drill they’d do with their right hand, Eric and Ethan had to do twice as many with their left hand.
As both a coach and a father, Randy expected a lot from his sons. His favorite line when a chore wasn’t done properly or the boys’ work ethic didn’t match his expectations, according to Ethan: If I was your boss, I’d fire your ass.
Still, Ethan calls Randy his best friend and they speak every day. That relationship speaks to how a father pushed his kid hard without going overboard and how his son developed a thick skin through sharp critiques because he saw the purpose behind those words and actions.
“It’s on the kid,” Ethan said. “At times, I would be like, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t stand this guy.’ And then an hour would pass or depending on how mad I was, a day would pass and I’d realize he did it because he loves me. He wasn’t doing it to piss me off. He’s trying to help me.”
These days, Randy still offers coaching points but is mindful not to overdo it. He missed only two UW home games during the four seasons Ethan played, offering non-verbal support from his spot high in section 125: When Ethan leaves the floor at halftime and during games, he always looks up to his father; Randy often responds with a thumps up when things are going well or, when they’re not, implores his son to “be tougher” by flexing his muscles at him.
After games, win or lose, they’ll go out to grab something to eat and try to focus on non-basketball topics. Randy will remember the past five years as 99 percent great. The other one percent has been tough because he hasn’t been able to block out the noise as criticism of his son has mounted, particularly when it comes to Ethan’s free throw struggles.
“But I would do it all over again,” Randy said. “We’d do another five years if we could do it.”
No doubt
Eric Happ is like his father in that he has a difficult time blocking out the Ethan naysayers. “That stuff always sticks with me,” he said, “and it shouldn’t.”
Everyone in his inner circle seems to have a story about the doubters who have circled around Ethan for nearly a decade. For Eric, who was a junior when Ethan got moved up to the varsity level as a freshman, it was the reaction from the older players on that team who questioned that development.
For Kelly Stevens, a South Milan neighbor, it was whispers from rival communities when Happ committed to UW because they thought he wasn’t good enough to play at the Big Ten Conference level.
Johnson, Happ’s friend for life, already has begun fielding questions from the next set of skeptics.
“People always ask me, because I’m close to him, if I think he’s going to make it in the NBA,” Johnson said. “And I don’t even hesitate: Yeah. There’s not a doubt in my mind and the people back home in South Milan believe it. Maybe we’re biased.
“All the ‘you can’t do this, you can’t do that,’ it’s the worst thing you can say to him because all it is, is fuel. It’s not going to piss him off and get in his head. It’s going to piss him off and he’s going to go work harder.”
Happ appreciates that people back home have his back and makes an attempt to return every text message, whether even from those he doesn’t communicate with on a regular basis. He feels loved and wants his fan club to know he appreciates the support.
“I’ve known from Day One, whether I came here and flopped and didn’t get any minutes or I came here and did the things that I’ve done,” he said, “I knew that everyone was going to be around me and support me the whole way through.”
