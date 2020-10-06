Badgers tailbacks focused on carving own path in backfield

His leadership among the running back group and the team as a whole is special, offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said.

“Sometimes it’s hard to not just be in a moment for yourself, to not see things only in relation to you, how it affects you, and what the outcome is for you, what your results are. He kind of sees the big picture,” he said. “I think it probably dates back to being a quarterback and being a leader of the team coming from high school, but he had that early on. I think it’s a special quality. He’s able to get a pulse of the offense, of the team. He’s able to unite guys across position groups, across the sides of the ball.”

As Taylor’s primary backup last season, Watson had 331 yards and two touchdowns on 74 carries. But he knew that with more responsibility this year, he had to improve. A point of emphasis for Watson was understanding where the ball needs to be run in order to be effective.