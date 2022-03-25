Barb arrived at our shelter on 2/11/2022. Barb came in with her three kittens before going and spending time at... View on PetFinder
An Eau Claire man has been charged with stealing $1,400 worth of liquor from a grocery store over three days.
A food policy expert explains how school lunches changed during the COVID-19 pandemic and what’s wrong with going back to the normal system now.
Armed with an exploratory license, a Canadian mining company appears to be moving ahead with plans to drill for possible gold and copper in north-central Wisconsin.
An improved mental game has helped Chippewa Falls native Thomas Longbella in pursuit of his professional dreams. Longbella has qualified for six PGA Tour Canada events this summer and is also a step away from earning full time status on the Sunshine Tour in Africa.
The descendant of a pair of country music legends is set to hit the stage in Chippewa Falls.
Leinenkugel’s remains one of the country’s leading brewing companies, and they just added another destination attraction to their Chippewa Fal…
Authorities found a maxi pad wrapper in a trash bag containing the infant in 2009. It was sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and came back with a DNA profile of Baby Theresa’s then-unidentified mother.
The Chi-Hi track and field team brings back plenty of talent to go with growing numbers for the spring season.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
Chi-Hi graduate Ian Olson concluded his sophomore season with the UW-Eau Claire men's swimming team this past weekend as he swam to Division III All-American honorable mention status. College update also includes updates on Caelan Givens, Jordan Steinmetz, Aaliyah McMillan, Justyne Burgess, Sierra Raine and Blaine Brenner.
