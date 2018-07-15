Have you thought about clean water lately? Where does it come from — how and why?
That has been on the minds of many in the Town of Emerald (and beyond), especially after learning of the massive manure spill at a local CAFO (concentrated animal feeding operation) which was not reported for three months following its occurrence.
Now we learn that they were issued a citation in May for pumping animal waste into a facility which is under construction (not completed or functional). In addition, they had not secured the operational permit which is required prior to operation approval.
Changes have been implemented by the State of Wisconsin administration directly impacting the authority of DNR, reducing their staffing and implementing “self reporting”. It is evident these changes aren’t working all to the detriment of “we the people”, the local citizens, and the environment. Think about water.
This needs to change. We who elect our representatives need to be the ones represented (protected), not the special interests groups, the large corporations or the wealthy. Let’s move forward with what’s good for Wisconsin’s citizens.
I see hope for change in John Calabrese. I encourage you to elect John to be your voice in the 29th Assembly.
BARBARA NELSON, Emerald
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.