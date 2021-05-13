Beat boredom -- interact with our Games section!

You can always spend some time on https://chippewa.com to browse the latest local news to stay informed but, did you know we have a variety of games available for you to play? Whether you’re a fan of classic word games, number puzzles or strategy and memory games we’ve got something for you in our online Games section! Available 24/7 at https://chippewa.com/games you can enjoy the classics including crosswords, Battleships, Sudoku and word search or branch out to something new like Hashi. What are you waiting for? Get playing now! (https://chippewa.com/games)
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy set a Wednesday vote for removing Cheney from her leadership post.
Gov. Tony Evers said Monday that a requirement for all Wisconsinites to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is “not going to happen” and that “Frankly, it won’t happen anywhere in the country.”
He made those comments during a virtual interview with Journal Times journalists Monday afternoon, two weeks after he vetoed a bill that would have banned a state-mandated vaccine requirement.
A mother and son from Cadott were killed in a Monday morning vehicle accident in the Town of Lafayette.
This fully furnished Caledonia property has a home with two decks, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lakeview and it's literally at risk of falling into Lake Michigan. And it still somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how.
An Eau Claire man will serve at least six months in jail after he reportedly drove his car into several yards and struck a tree in June 2019.
Neighbors said the child’s mother was distraught. "The heartbreak in her scream, that was scary in itself."
Check out the first Chippewa County Prep Track and Field Honor Roll of the spring season with the top performances from county schools.
The city of Chippewa Falls has a plethora of construction projects underway or planned as the summer season approaches. Here are projects with…
Prep Track and Field: Chi-Hi's Anderson, Sandvig, Warwick and Ludy win multiple events at home invitational
Dorian Anderson, Brooklyn Sandvig, Brayden Warwick and Megan Ludy each won multiple events for the Chi-Hi track and field team on Friday at its home invite at Dorais Field.
Seven runs in the first two innings helped the Thorp/Gilman baseball team earn a 16-5 win over Cadott in six innings on Tuesday in Cadott.