A Menomonie building that in the 1900s ushered train travelers in and out of the city will welcome locals and visitors inside again — this time for a cold beer and to sit a while.
Brewery Nonic opened in January to a welcome from the Chippewa Valley community.
The brewery, 621 4th St. W., relishes its slice of local history. It’s housed in an Omaha train depot that was first built in 1906 and sits on the National Register of Historical Places, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.
Owner, head brewer and Menomonie native Ryan Verdon remodeled the depot with his father, beginning in February 2017. Nearly two years later, the beer is brewing and Verdon’s dog Glen greets visitors at the door.
Nonic’s space — with two bar areas and extra seating next to the depot’s windows — pays homage to the University of Wisconsin-Stout’s history, as well as the city’s.
Verdon’s father salvaged oak parquet flooring from Stout’s Ray Hall, which was torn down in 1996, according to UW-Stout Communications. Those same materials now grace Nonic’s floors. The bar area’s wooden tables also incorporate wood materials from old Stout buildings, Verdon said: “We definitely tried to reuse and repurpose as much as we could.”
The train depot building, and its history, fit the mold of everything Verdon was looking for, he said: “I think everyone was pretty happy to see things finally being done with this space.”
Nonic’s tap list focuses on English brews — Verdon is on a quest to perfect the nuances of English ales, he said — but an India Pale Ale and a Scottish ale make an appearance.
Strange Ways, a “British bitter,” is Verdon’s favorite. It’s a misnomer in American craft beer circles, because it doesn’t have the overwhelmingly bitter hops presence that many contemporary beers embrace, he said; instead it’s mild and has a “refreshing hop bite.”
“I’ve always liked English beer, and oftentimes it’s underrepresented in American craft beer,” Verdon said. “And they’re not bold and wild by any stretch, but there’s subtleties and nuances to English beers that kind of fly under the radar, that are very hard to nail down.”
The city native worked at Rush River Brewing in River Falls for five years, studied food science at UW-Stout and brewed beer at downtown Menomonie’s Raw Deal for about five more years before opening Nonic.
“Once this space became open and available, that was kind of the final push,” Verdon said, gesturing to the building. “I said, if I’m going to do it, this is the time and the space.”
The brewery’s name is a tongue-in-cheek salute to the nonic, or “no-nick,” beer glass, a style with a narrow base, wider top and a circular bulge near the top so glasses aren’t damaged when stored.
Nonic’s grand opening Jan. 19 make it the city’s third craft brewery. Zymurgy Brewing opened downtown in December, and Lucette Brewing Company has been brewing since 2010.
Verdon says the competition is “a great thing.”
“We find that it’s definitely a draw for tourism,” he said. “All three of us are fairly unique amongst each other. We don’t have the same feel in our spaces, and our beers are pretty different.”
One of Nonic’s two bar areas wraps around Verdon’s brewing space, giving visitors a unique view of the brewing process. He calls it “beer theater.”
“It was pretty crazy that this actually fell into our lap,” he said. “It’s a space that you drive by for years and years.”
