I don’t know much about business. If I did, I’d have lots of cash and wouldn’t drive a rusted-out car older than the average fifth-grader.
Geography isn’t my strong suit, either. I need GPS to find my way out of most subdivisions.
Maybe that’s why I can’t figure out why experts in business and geography think my community of 12,000 people needs three Kwik Trips, four auto parts stores and six banks. Baraboo also has 20 bars, but I know why we need those.
AutoZone recently built a store just down the street from two auto parts competitors, O’Reilly and Weaver. How many windshield wipers can 12,000 people buy?
What we want is a Target or a mid-priced Italian restaurant, but what we get instead is an endless line of auto parts stores and a Kwik Trip on every corner. Five years after opening its third station in town — let it be known our community has gas — Kwik Trip has purchased a Shell station across the street from its west side location. It’s renovating that station into a Kwik Trip so it can move its station there and sell the property across the street. With our luck, Advance Auto Parts will buy it.
How is it profitable for a gas station to spend lots of money to move across the street? I have no idea. Why does every cable sports network think we want to watch shows where a white guy argues with a black guy? These are the mysteries of big business I don’t grasp.
I assume these companies conduct in-depth market research, and that it indicates this community has an insatiable appetite for motor oil, gaskets and pine-scented air fresheners. I think the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce is missing an opportunity. Forget branding ourselves as the home of Devil’s Lake State Park and the Ringling Brothers Circus. Let’s go with “Baraboo: Brake Pad Capital of the World.”
Looking for answers, I consulted a geography professor. We’ll call him “Jeff,” because he’s my cousin and his name is Jeff. He said auto parts chains may be adopting a strategy long used by car dealers, clothiers and antique stores: Putting similar businesses side-by-side creates a shopping mall that’s more attractive to and convenient for customers.
There are other reasons businesses of a feather flock together. They may have similar criteria for what makes a good location, such as corner lots that see heavy traffic. But Jeff said they may also be copying one another’s market research: “Why pay a consultant or take your site location people away from other projects when you see your competitor sink a few million into the location?”
Besides, one wouldn’t want the competition to have that whole market to themselves. Copying others’ work and refusing to share? Somebody wasn’t paying attention in kindergarten. Meanwhile, gas station chains like Kwik Trip are buying competitors and consolidating operations to maximize profit. (That sentence may make me sound knowledgeable, but don’t be fooled. I’m still the moron who once tried to make macaroni and cheese with chocolate milk.) If you have three stations in one town, you can hire a single manager and save money on distribution because your locations are so close together.
Why move a station across the street? Jeff notes that a gas station located at the first right turn off an interstate ramp will get 50 percent more business than a competitor 50 feet away. The first three rules of real estate are location, location, location, which must be why Kwik Trip has three local locations, locations, locations.
I’d prefer to see Target or Fazoli’s come to town, but perhaps I should appreciate ready access to auto parts. When your car is older than a fifth-grader, the Brake Pad Capital of the World is a good place to live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.