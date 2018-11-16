Crimes against fashion don’t go unpunished. Just ask the man who wore Crocs to an exotic animal farm and found himself face-down in a pond full of crocs.
Last week, a 23-year-old was injured after breaking into a Florida alligator farm and jumping into a pond full of crocodiles. He was arrested for vandalism, a charge for which he’ll be sentenced later. But his true crime was wearing plastic sandals, an offense the fashion gods punished immediately and ironically.
“You like Crocs, huh? Here’s a pond full of them.”
The man jumped into the croc pond, said police who received a call from Alligator Farm Zoological Park. Staff had found a plastic Croc shoe and a pair of shorts inside the crocodile enclosure, as well as a bloody trail. Police found an injured man in only underwear crawling across a nearby yard.
They arrested and charged Brandon Hatfield with vandalism before taking him to a hospital and to jail. Clearly it wasn’t Hatfield’s day.
It got off to a poor start when he, as an adult male, somehow decided it would be acceptable to wear Crocs in public. These are easy-on, easy-off shoes typically worn by small children, gardeners and inmates. Sporting them around town is an “I give up” fashion faux pas on par with sweatpants and “I’m With Stupid” T-shirts.
His second regrettable move came when he thought jumping into a croc-infested pond would be great fun. Hatfield allegedly sneaked into the park and already had damaged the snack bar before deciding to swim with three 12-foot Nile crocodiles.
John Brueggen, the farm’s director, told the (Jacksonville) Florida Times this moonlight dip represented a maiden voyage. “He jumped off a 5- to 6-foot structure into about 2 feet of water, then climbed up on the 20-foot structure later, which we know from the blood trail,” Brueggen said. “In our 125-year history, this is the first time anyone has tried to go swimming with the crocodiles.”
To the surprise of no one, Hatfield’s feet and legs got chomped. He was fortunate to escape, minus his shorts and aerated foam clogs. In the latter case, the crocs did him a favor.
Hatfield stands accused of causing $5,000 in damage. He’s being held without bond. Court records listed no attorney for him, presumably because he’s still looking for one who will wear Crocs to court.
Karma already adjudicated his crime against fashion, sentencing the man in Crocs to become a snack for crocs. Let this serve as a cautionary tale to others who would dare set foot in public wearing plastic shoes: Your punishment will fit your crime.
There’s a reason Time magazine listed Crocs as one of the world’s 50 worst inventions. And why there’s a website — ihatecrocs.com — and a Facebook group dedicated to removing Crocs from the face of the Earth.
Face it, they’re clunky. They are, like any argument defending them as a fashion choice, full of holes. And wearing them in public is an insult to polite society, like the people who wear pajamas to Walmart. I know it’s not the lobby at the Ritz, but come on people, let’s show some personal pride and respect for society.
Hatfield’s fitting punishment could continue if he’s sentenced to time in jail, where he would receive state-issued Crocs. This may make him feel right at home, but I wouldn’t be caught dead wearing Crocs in public. Or even pantsless and bleeding outside the croc cage.
