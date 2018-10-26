Barron
*Kristine and Brett Monson, Ridgeland, son, Axel Allen Monson, Oct. 9
*Hannah and John Wykel, Shell Lake, son, Rowan Everett Wykel, Oct. 16
*Heather and Jonathan Fick, Cameron, daughter, Ila Jo Fick, Oct. 19
Eau Claire
*Jessica Cleasby and Scott Jacobs, Eau Claire, son, Sawyer James Jacobs, Oct. 2
*Allyssa Fradette, Eau Claire, daughter, Lily Ann Fradette, Oct. 2
*Amber and Joseph Falkner, Eau Claire, daughter, Lillian Ann Falkner, Oct. 5
*Rebecca and Christopher Sopiarz, Eau Claire, daughter, Veda Marie Sopiarz, Oct. 6
*Michelle and Bryan Anderson, Chippewa Falls, son, Joshua James Anderson, Oct. 6
*Kendra and John Kellner, Fall Creek, daughter, Ryleigh Carol Kellner, Oct. 9
*Erika Fehrenbach Prell, Eau Claire, daughter, Lucy Cecilia Prell, Oct. 10
*Amanda and Jason Perry, Almena, daughter, Jenna Joyann Perry, Oct. 10
*Ashley and Patrick Lansing, Bloomer, daughter, Emma Rae Lansing, Oct. 13
*Jamie Hodowanic and Jake Dusek, Eau Claire, son, Brooks Richard Dusek, Oct. 14
*Carly Brovold, Eau Claire, son, Sawyer Robert Michael Brovold, Oct. 15
*Cassandra Winberg and Dakota Severson, Mondovi, daughter, Whitlee Jo Severson, Oct. 15
*Lane and Annie Brunn, Eau Claire, son, Riley Bennett Brunn, Oct. 18
*Jordan and Noah Logslett, Eau Claire, son, Rowan John Logslett, Oct. 19
*Amanda and Timothy Hudson, Hixton, son, Xander Allen Hudson, Oct. 19
Menomonie
*Danielle and Rob Unruh, Glenwood City, son, Cam Jordan Unruh, Oct. 11
*Kimberly Kozubovska and Vladimir Kozubovsky, Menomonie, son, Daniel Michael Kozubovsky, Oct. 11
*Erin and Michael Kennedy, Arkansaw, daughter, Charlotte Everleigh Susan Kennedy, Oct. 11
*Amanda and Jacob Schutte, Menomonie, daughter, Kennedy Lynn Schutte, Oct. 16
*Kerin and Aaron Aumann, Menomonie, daughter, Rayna Shae Aumann, Oct. 17
