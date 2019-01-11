Barron
BriAnne and Anthony Litwiller, Barron, daughter, Madelyn Grace Litwiller, Dec. 28
Lilly and William Wickware, Barron, daughter, Catalina Marie-Kay Wickware, Dec. 31
Eau Claire
Patricia Lucinda Triggs, Alma, daughter, MattyLynn Patricia Triggs, Dec. 27
Tonya and Joshua Lisowski, Eau Claire, son, Wyatt Patrick Lisowski, Dec. 28
Briana and Patrick Lee, Altoona, son, Easton James Lee, Dec. 29
Catherine and Travis Carr, Rice Lake, son, Ramzy Joseph Carr, Dec. 29
Kristal Tepiew and Jonathan House, Chippewa Falls, daughter, Montinae Grace House, Dec. 30
Carly and Beau Drinkman, Eau Claire, son, Oaklyn Beau Drinkman, Dec. 31
Danielle and Hans Peterson, Eau Claire, son, Noah James Peterson, Dec. 31
Kala and Tyler Ystad Sr., Neillsville, son, Henry Allen Ystad, Jan. 2
Zac and Kate Zenner, Zeke Anton Zenner, son, Jan. 6
Chippewa Falls
Sarah and Nathan Cravey, Eleanor Sue Cravey, daughter, Jan. 2
Craig Nitz and Anna Dernovsek, Mia Rose Nitz, daughter, Jan. 4
