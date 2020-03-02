Blaney can't escape tough luck

Another week, another late-lap heartbreak for Ryan Blaney, who finished 19th at Sunday’s Auto Club 400.

Blaney, the No. 12 Ford driver for Team Penske who led the second-most laps Sunday, was running in second place behind eventual winner Alex Bowman with five laps to go when he said he felt his car vibrating. That forced him to pit for a tire change, dashing his hopes for a top-10 finish for the second week in a row.

“Racing happens,” Blaney said. “Just corded a right rear (tire) there at the end and gave up a good finish.”

The rubber on that tire had been run down to the inner threads, causing the vibration. Blaney ran a consistent race overall, winning the second stage and leading 54 of the 200 total laps (Bowman led 110).

As Blaney has done in the previous two races, he ran at the front of the pack for a majority of Sunday’s race, but when those final few laps came around, disaster again struck.

“Just lost the lead and they got (Bowman’s) better,” Blaney said. “I just kind of got too loose at the end there.”