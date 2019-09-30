A student-run organization at University of Wisconsin-Stout is making sure that fellow students, like alumni, have a memorable homecoming week.
Homecoming is Saturday, Oct. 5, with the annual football game, parade and more. Blue Devil Productions, however, has a lineup of student-focused events Monday, Sept. 30, to Friday, Oct. 4, including:
• Monday, the start of the annual medallion hunt and Penny War; Cosmic Bingo, 7 to 9 p.m. in the Great Hall of the Memorial Student Center
• Tuesday, Soapbox Derby, 4 p.m. at Wilson Avenue and Second Street West, featuring student-made cars; Stout Trivia Night, 7 to 9 p.m. in the Terrace of the student center
• Wednesday, hypnotist Eric Mina, 8 to 9 p.m. in the Great Hall
• Thursday, the 24-hour Couch-a-thon begins at noon in the amphitheater of the student center; Stout’s Favorite Pizza, pizza-sampling and rating of local pies, 10 to 11 p.m. at the west plaza of the student center. The pizza event is hosted by the Residence Hall Association.
• Friday, comedian Tyler Boeh, 8 to 9 p.m. in the Great Hall; Spirit Awards for student organizations, 9 p.m. in the Great Hall.
Kendra Buffington, homecoming and films director for Blue Devil Productions, expects close to 600 students to take part in the activities. Many of them are part of the university’s 152 student organizations, which can compete for points throughout the week.
For example, students contribute pennies and other cash during the Penny War to benefit a local charity. This year’s charity is Bridge to Hope, a domestic abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking shelter in Menomonie. Last year more than $1,200 was raised for the Arc of Dunn County, which supports intellectually and developmentally disabled residents.
“Our goal is to provide fun, free events to students and community members to encourage socialization and collaboration,” said Kendra Buffington, of Germantown, a senior majoring in interior design.
BDP plans and hosts entertainment, activities and events throughout the academic year. The group begins planning homecoming entertainment — the hypnotist is new this year — and events in the spring. It also hosts films, open mic nights and a main show each semester featuring a nationally known musical act.
BDP is run by a board of 10 students. “We’re one of UW-Stout’s premier sources of entertainment,” Buffington said.
UW-Stout is Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University, with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes.
