Board of Regents approves promotions, tenure for 28 faculty

The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents has approved promotions and tenure recommendations for 28 UW-Stout faculty members effective for the 2021-22 academic year.
The 2021-22 academic year begins with Opening Day activities, including campuswide Engagement Sessions, for faculty and staff Monday, Aug. 30. Classes begin Wednesday, Sept. 8.
In the fall of 2020, UW-Stout had 258 faculty members. The professors and their departments are:
Tenure:
• Alison Lukowski, English and philosophy
• Kenneth Mullins, business
• David Richter-O’Connell, design
• Gregory Slupe, engineering and technology
Promoted to professor:
• Julie Bates-Maves, counseling, rehabilitation and human services
• Sarah Diebel, art and art history
• Colleen Etzbach, counseling, rehabilitation and human services
• Christopher Freeman, social science
• Kristal Gerdes, School of Hospitality Leadership
• Masako Onodera, art and art history
• Katherine Roberts Edenborg, English and philosophy
• Daniel Ruefman, English and philosophy
• Kristine Schoonover, School of Hospitality Leadership
• Deanna Schultz, School of Education
• Bethanne Shriner, human development and family studies online
• Alicia Stachowski, psychology department
• Ahmet Turkmen, engineering and technology
• Wei Zheng, engineering and technology
• Todd Zimmerman, chemistry and physics
Promoted to associate professor:
• Sarah Wollersheim Shervey, school counseling, school psychology and special education
Promoted to associate professor with tenure:
• Julie Beston, biology
• Min DeGruson, engineering and technology
• Jonathan Frisch, chemistry and physics
• Rickie-Ann Legleitner, English and philosophy
• Kimberly Loken, design
• Cody Reimer, English and philosophy