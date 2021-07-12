 Skip to main content
Board of Regents approves promotions, tenure for 28 faculty
The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents has approved promotions and tenure recommendations for 28 UW-Stout faculty members effective for the 2021-22 academic year.

The 2021-22 academic year begins with Opening Day activities, including campuswide Engagement Sessions, for faculty and staff Monday, Aug. 30. Classes begin Wednesday, Sept. 8.

In the fall of 2020, UW-Stout had 258 faculty members. The professors and their departments are:

Tenure:

• Alison Lukowski, English and philosophy

• Kenneth Mullins, business

• David Richter-O’Connell, design

• Gregory Slupe, engineering and technology

Promoted to professor:

• Julie Bates-Maves, counseling, rehabilitation and human services

• Sarah Diebel, art and art history

• Colleen Etzbach, counseling, rehabilitation and human services

• Christopher Freeman, social science

• Kristal Gerdes, School of Hospitality Leadership

• Masako Onodera, art and art history

• Katherine Roberts Edenborg, English and philosophy

• Daniel Ruefman, English and philosophy

• Kristine Schoonover, School of Hospitality Leadership

• Deanna Schultz, School of Education

• Bethanne Shriner, human development and family studies online

• Alicia Stachowski, psychology department

• Ahmet Turkmen, engineering and technology

• Wei Zheng, engineering and technology

• Todd Zimmerman, chemistry and physics

Promoted to associate professor:

• Sarah Wollersheim Shervey, school counseling, school psychology and special education

Promoted to associate professor with tenure:

• Julie Beston, biology

• Min DeGruson, engineering and technology

• Jonathan Frisch, chemistry and physics

• Rickie-Ann Legleitner, English and philosophy

• Kimberly Loken, design

• Cody Reimer, English and philosophy

• Tyler Skorczewski, mathematics, statistics and computer science

• Emi Stuemke, English and philosophy

