Bobby is a great climber! Loves to eat, play with wand toys, and hang out on your shoulders. He’s a... View on PetFinder
Bobby
Related to this story
Most Popular
Emmitt “Mullet Boy” Bailey, 8, of Menomonie, won the children's division, and Cayden Kershaw, 17, of Wausau, won the teens' division.
The Badgers' offensive line isn't quite settled after injuries shuffled multiple spots in the two-deep, throwing a wretch in Bob Bostad's ideal plan.
The impending loss of a cheese plant in Belmont and the expansion of another near Brodhead reveals the economics of the industry that continues to expand.
Tim Leis and Denise Hanson-Petricka will be honored as the Chi-Hi Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
Police in Wisconsin have arrested one person on possible drug delivery charges after two people were found dead and two more were found in need of medical attention.
The Cadott football team scored on its first play from scrimmage and played strong defense throughout a 16-6 win at Stanley-Boyd on Friday, the first win over the Orioles since 2004.
The Chi-Hi volleyball team started the season strong on Tuesday by winning all four matches at the Wausau West invitational. The Cardinals defeated Sun Prairie West (25-9, 25-14), D.C. Everest (25-14, 25-16), Wausau West (25-15, 25-10) and Marshfield (25-11, 25-20) each in straight sets.
The McDonell volleyball team will lean on its depth led by six returners from last season's Division 4 state championship squad.
The opportunity to make an impact will be there this fall for many members of the Chi-Hi cross country team.
Local box scores and standings and statewide scores from Friday's prep football action. Cadott was among the local winners.