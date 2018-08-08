Chippewa County hunters can apply for bonus antlerless permits starting Monday.
The Wisconsin DNR announced Wednesday that hunters can purchase the "bonus permits" beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 13, through the end of the regular 2018 deer hunting season or until the tags are all sold.
Chippewa County is the only county is Wisconsin the does not provide "an automatic Farmland Zone antlerless permit" with regular deer licenses. Purchasing a bonus tag is the only way to legally harvest an anterless deer with a regular license in Chippewa County, according to the DNR.
Tags can be purchased by Wisconsin residents for $12, for $20 by non-residents and $5 for youth ages 11 and under. To purchase a bonus tag, hunters must know their deer management zone, unit and whether they will hunt on private or public land.
Starting Monday, 50 tags for public land hunters and 800 tags for private land users will be available. On Tuesday, Aug. 14, those numbers increase to 1,025 tags for public land and 7,000 tags for private land. Also on Tuesday, an additional 100 permits for public land and 900 permits for private land — both within a metro area of the Farmland Zone — will be available.
On Wednesday, Aug. 16, all remaining tags can be purchased.
For more information, search for "bonus availability" at dnr.wi.gov.
