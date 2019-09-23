NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Buffalo;3;0;0;1.000;66;47
|New England;3;0;0;1.000;106;17
|N.Y. Jets;0;3;0;.000;33;70
|Miami;0;3;0;.000;16;133
South
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Houston;2;1;0;.667;68;62
|Indianapolis;2;1;0;.667;70;71
|Jacksonville;1;2;0;.333;58;60
|Tennessee;1;2;0;.333;67;52
North
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Baltimore;2;1;0;.667;110;60
|Cleveland;1;2;0;.333;49;66
|Cincinnati;0;3;0;.000;54;83
|Pittsburgh;0;3;0;.000;49;85
West
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Kansas City;3;0;0;1.000;101;64
|Oakland;1;2;0;.333;48;78
|L.A. Chargers;1;2;0;.333;60;64
|Denver;0;3;0;.000;46;67
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Dallas;3;0;0;1.000;97;44
|Philadelphia;1;2;0;.333;76;78
|N.Y. Giants;1;2;0;.333;63;94
|Washington;0;2;0;.000;48;63
South
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|New Orleans;2;1;0;.667;72;82
|Tampa Bay;1;2;0;.333;68;77
|Atlanta;1;2;0;.333;60;75
|Carolina;1;2;0;.333;79;70
North
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Green Bay;3;0;0;1.000;58;35
|Detroit;2;0;1;.833;67;61
|Minnesota;2;1;0;.667;78;47
|Chicago;1;1;0;.500;19;24
West
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|L.A. Rams;3;0;0;1.000;77;49
|San Francisco;3;0;0;1.000;96;54
|Seattle;2;1;0;.667;76;79
|Arizona;0;2;1;.167;64;88
Thursday's Games
Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 7
Sunday's Games
Minnesota 34, Oakland 14
Green Bay 27, Denver 16
New England 30, N.Y. Jets 14
Indianapolis 27, Atlanta 24
Dallas 31, Miami 6
Detroit 27, Philadelphia 24
Kansas City 33, Baltimore 28
Buffalo 21, Cincinnati 17
Carolina 38, Arizona 20
San Francisco 24, Pittsburgh 20
N.Y. Giants 32, Tampa Bay 31
New Orleans 33, Seattle 27
Houston 27, L.A. Chargers 20
L.A. Rams 20, Cleveland 13
Monday's Games
Chicago at Washington, late
Thursday, Sept. 26
Philadelphia at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Carolina at Houston, noon
Cleveland at Baltimore, noon
Kansas City at Detroit, noon
Oakland at Indianapolis, noon
L.A. Chargers at Miami, noon
Washington at N.Y. Giants, noon
Tennessee at Atlanta, noon
New England at Buffalo, noon
Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.
Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets
Monday, Sept. 30
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
