NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Buffalo;3;0;0;1.000;66;47
New England;3;0;0;1.000;106;17
N.Y. Jets;0;3;0;.000;33;70
Miami;0;3;0;.000;16;133

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;2;1;0;.667;68;62
Indianapolis;2;1;0;.667;70;71
Jacksonville;1;2;0;.333;58;60
Tennessee;1;2;0;.333;67;52

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;2;1;0;.667;110;60
Cleveland;1;2;0;.333;49;66
Cincinnati;0;3;0;.000;54;83
Pittsburgh;0;3;0;.000;49;85

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;3;0;0;1.000;101;64
Oakland;1;2;0;.333;48;78
L.A. Chargers;1;2;0;.333;60;64
Denver;0;3;0;.000;46;67

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;3;0;0;1.000;97;44
Philadelphia;1;2;0;.333;76;78
N.Y. Giants;1;2;0;.333;63;94
Washington;0;2;0;.000;48;63

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;2;1;0;.667;72;82
Tampa Bay;1;2;0;.333;68;77
Atlanta;1;2;0;.333;60;75
Carolina;1;2;0;.333;79;70

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;3;0;0;1.000;58;35
Detroit;2;0;1;.833;67;61
Minnesota;2;1;0;.667;78;47
Chicago;1;1;0;.500;19;24

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
L.A. Rams;3;0;0;1.000;77;49
San Francisco;3;0;0;1.000;96;54
Seattle;2;1;0;.667;76;79
Arizona;0;2;1;.167;64;88

Thursday's Games

Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 7

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 34, Oakland 14

Green Bay 27, Denver 16

New England 30, N.Y. Jets 14

Indianapolis 27, Atlanta 24

Dallas 31, Miami 6

Detroit 27, Philadelphia 24

Kansas City 33, Baltimore 28

Buffalo 21, Cincinnati 17

Carolina 38, Arizona 20

San Francisco 24, Pittsburgh 20

N.Y. Giants 32, Tampa Bay 31

New Orleans 33, Seattle 27

Houston 27, L.A. Chargers 20

L.A. Rams 20, Cleveland 13

Monday's Games

Chicago at Washington, late

Thursday, Sept. 26

Philadelphia at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Carolina at Houston, noon

Cleveland at Baltimore, noon

Kansas City at Detroit, noon

Oakland at Indianapolis, noon

L.A. Chargers at Miami, noon

Washington at N.Y. Giants, noon

Tennessee at Atlanta, noon

New England at Buffalo, noon

Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.

Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets

Monday, Sept. 30

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.