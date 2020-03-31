Boyceville High School uses 3D printer to create protective masks for community

“Eventually we’re going to be hit hard here and we’re going to be short on masks as well,” Hamm said.

They could double their production if needed as there is a second, smaller printer not in use. Hamm hopes if there’s interest in the masks he could get other schools to join them in production. He’s open to other designs and willing to share how they are creating the masks.

“We could really help out a lot of people in the area by getting these masks, as many as we can rolling out,” he said.

The high school has been using a 3D printer for seven years and have needed to replace almost every part on the old printer. Through a grant about two years ago from the Community Foundation of Dunn County they were able to receive a new printer. Another donation from a community member also allowed them to replace the printer through an extended warranty earlier this school year when it wasn’t working correctly. With all the support from around the county that helped purchased the printer, Hamm said, it only made sense to turn around and use the printer to help the community out during a time of need.

“We haven’t seen it nearly as bad as other parts of our country and hopefully we don’t, but if we do, we need to do as much as we can to prepare ourselves now and anything we can do to help — using our 3D printers to do this,” Hamm said. “I’m sure there are lots of people in the community who are doing things like sewing masks and anything they can do to help out, and I think that’s the best chance for the community to get through this.”

