Boyceville High School senior Alyx Bloom has been selected to represent her school as the Menomonie Optimist Club's Youth of the Month for November.
Bloom, her parents and Boyceville High School counselor Karlene Berry attended the Awards Banquet.
"Alyx has been a valuable leader, supportive team member and a positive role model for her peers," said Boyceville High School counselor Karlene Berry at an awards banquet in Menomonie Nov. 28. "Every day she makes a significant positive contribution to our school culture and her efforts are noticed not only by staff but students as well."
Bloom is involved in academics, sports and volunteerism, Berry said. In 2018 Bloom will be Captain for volleyball, basketball and for the softball season.
In summer of 2017, Bloom volunteered over 50 hours helping at the WestCAP Food Pantry to support our community members in need.
After graduation Bloom plans to pursue a degree as a Paralegal, Berry said.
Bloom is the daughter of Julie and Todd Bloom of Boyceville.
