The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development has awarded a $31,000 grant to the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley.
An estimated 353 children will participate in the activities funded by the grant.
The DWD also awarded grants to five other organizations across Wisconsin that will serve nearly 600 children from 6th to 10th grade. In total, $150,000 was awarded.
In addition to career exploration, students will learn about tools and resources to further develop their career skills and connect their experience to programs such as Youth Apprenticeship.
"Empowering Wisconsin's youth to explore careers as early as 6th grade gives them the opportunity to examine viable career paths and train up skills while working with some of the state's longest standing and most innovative companies," DWD Secretary Ray Allen said.
The grant program is part of Gov. Scott Walker's Wisconsin Career Creator, a statewide $20 million investment initiative to support workforce development and improve worker training and education opportunities for Wisconsinites.
Organizations that received MySkills grants are:
- Milwaukee Area Technical College, $45,000
- Northwest Wisconsin CEP, $5,971
- Hendricks CareerTek, $15,237
- Boys & Girls Club of Green Bay, $10,014
- Boys & Girls Club of Greater Chippewa Valley, $31,000
- Northcentral Technical College, $42,778.
