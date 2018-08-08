Boys & Girls Clubs announce results of Lemonade Day
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley centers in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, and Black River Falls held its ninth annual Lemonade Day on Aug. 2 at 28 locations across the four communities. In Menomonie, Lemonade Day supporters turned out at Culver’s, Dick’s Fresh Market, and State Farm-Jackie Hunt Agency.
Lemonade Day is a program designed to teach youth the process of operating their own business. Boys & Girls Club had a chilly start to the day, but people still supported the clubs by coming out to drink lemonade. Center Director at Mary Markquart, Xenia Rudolph, stated, “The members really used their marketing skills they learned by creating ‘catch phrases’ to bring customers to their stands, they also were excited to be at the stands.”
The four clubs raised more than $8,000, supporting programming at the Boys & Girls Clubs located in the Chippewa Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.