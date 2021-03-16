Braun leaning toward retirement as he ponders his future

For Shaw, a return to Milwaukee represents a chance to revitalize his career at a place where he had some of his highest and lowest moments.

The Brewers don’t have a clear-cut starting third baseman, giving Shaw a chance to step right in and regain his old job. Other options include Luis Urías and Orlando Arcia, who both are also working out at shortstop. The Brewers also have utilityman Daniel Robertson available to play third.

“Everything’s in pencil over there, I guess is the best way to say it right now,” Counsell said. “And I think those guys are all aware of that. Those guys know it.”

Shaw, a left-handed hitter, batted .273 with 31 homers, 101 RBIs and an .862 OPS for the Brewers in 2017. He followed that up by batting .241 with 32 homers, 86 RBIs and an .825 OPS in 2018.

But he hit just .157 with seven homers and 16 RBIs in 86 games or the Brewers in 2019 and wasn’t offered a contract after the season. Shaw batted .239 with six homers and 17 RBIs in 50 games for Toronto last year.

“The hope is that we get a really good version of Travis,” Counsell said. “As he and I have talked about it, he’s in a different place now, and I think it’s important to just acknowledge that.”