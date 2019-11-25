The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded more than $1 million to agencies in western Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.
The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in Saint Paul, Minn., and is the 86 percent owner of Bremer Bank. Since its founding, Otto Bremer Trust has invested more than $700 million in people, places, and opportunities in the Upper Midwest.
Chippewa Valley:
Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley, Inc., Eau Claire, WI, $50,000. For general operations to support after-school and summer programs for children in Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Menomonie, and Black River Falls, Wisconsin.
Center for Independent Living for Western Wisconsin, Inc., Menomonie, WI, $60,000. To provide transportation services to persons with disabilities, the elderly, and low-income individuals who experience barriers to transportation.
Children’s Service Society of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, WI, $60,000. To support a home visiting program serving at-risk families in the Eau Claire area.
Chippewa Valley Health Clinic, Inc. dba Chippewa Valley Free Clinic, Eau Claire, WI, $85,000. For general operations and capital support of a clinic that provides comprehensive health care to low-income, uninsured, or under-insured adults.
L.E. Phillips Career Development Center, Eau Claire, WI, $45,000. To provide services and resources for individuals facing homelessness or crisis in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.
Southeast Minnesota:
Bluff Country Family Resources, Inc., Hokah, $40,000. For general operations to provide services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Houston County.
Coulee Region:
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse Inc., La Crosse, WI, $25,000. To enhance the physical health, nutrition, and social-emotional development of youth attending the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse.
Couleecap, Inc., Westby, WI, $105,000. To support programs that serve low-income and homeless individuals in La Crosse County.
Family & Children’s Center, La Crosse, WI, $10,000. To support a program that matches homeless or displaced youth with host homes, allowing them to live, attend school, and work in the community.
Hunger Task Force of La Crosse, Inc., La Crosse, WI, $70,000. For general operations to provide community garden and food banking services, distributing to food pantries and meal sites in southeastern Wisconsin.
Neighbor for Neighbor, Tomah, WI, $25,000. For capital support to enhance effective and efficient provision of food to economically challenged individuals and families.
Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council, Inc., Independence, WI, $60,000. To support Chippewa Fresh Start YouthBuild, a program that builds employment and educational skills for at-risk youth and young adults.
