Brewers beat Rockies 5-0 to complete sweep, win 5th straight

Before the Rockies came to town, Hiura was batting .127 with one homer and five RBIs in 38 games. He matched that RBI total in this three-game series while going 4 for 11 with two homers.

“There’s been some very hard contact, the damage to the baseball, which is what he’s definitely capable of doing,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

Hiura hit a solo homer and a game-winning sacrifice fly on Friday as the Brewers rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Rockies 5-4 in 11 innings.

In the third inning Sunday, Hiura drove a 1-2 pitch from Chi Chi González (2-5) over the wall in left-center. Hiura’s homer traveled an estimated 423 feet.

“I’m just trying to be consistent with every single at-bat, every single game and build off of that,” Hiura said. “To be able to carry it over to the next day, the next day, the next day and just be able to put quality at-bats there, that’s what I’m really trying to work on, especially right now.”

That was it for the Brewers against González, who struck out four and walked two while allowing three hits over five innings.

“He kept us in the game through five, and we just couldn’t score for him,” Rockies manager Bud Black said.