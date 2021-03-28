Brewers' Topa undergoes MRI, will start year on injured list

One option to solve any depth issues is Boxberger, who rejoined the organization after getting released on Friday. Counsell said Boxberger, a former closer for Tampa Bay and Arizona, would be on the Brewers’ taxi squad for their first trip rather than going to their alternate site.

The Brewers removed the suspense from one of their top remaining roster issues Sunday by announcing Vogelbach had made the team. Vogelbach’s status had been uncertain because the NL isn’t using a designated hitter this season.

Vogelbach primarily has been a DH throughout his career. Vogelbach bounced back from a prolonged slump by batting .328 with four homers, 12 RBIs and a .418 on-base percentage in 19 games after the Brewers acquired him late last season.

Counsell said the Brewers will use Vogelbach mainly as a pinch-hitter.

“It’s going to be trying to get him a big at-bat every night,” Counsell said. “We think he’s well-suited for it. We think he can be impactful doing it, putting him in a big spot during a game and having a big at-bat. We think we’re covered enough at other positions to be able to do that.”

Counsell also said he’s optimistic that outfielders Jackie Bradley Jr. and Lorenzo Cain would be available for the start of the season.