MILWAUKEE — Still in need of pitching help, Milwaukee Brewers president of operations David Stearns was busy Wednesday morning, finalizing a pair of deals in advance of Major League Baseball’s one and only trade deadline of the season.
Whether Stearns’ trades will be enough to push the Brewers into the postseason remains to be seen.
Stearns’ first move was to ship first baseman Jesus Aguilar to Tampa Bay for right-hander Jake Faria. He followed that by sending infield prospect Mauricio Dubon to the San Francisco Giants for veteran left-hander Drew Pomeranz and minor league right-hander Ray Black.
Faria has spent most of this season at Class AAA Durham, where he was 6-2 with a 4.07 ERA in 23 appearances, including seven starts. He struck out 74 batters in 59⅔ innings at Durham.
Pomeranz, 30, was 2-9 with a 5.68 ERA in 21 appearances including 17 starts this season for the Giants, who signed him to a one-year, $1.5 million contract in January. He spent the previous 2½ seasons with the Red Sox, who acquired him in a deadline deal with the Padres in 2016.
Black, 29, posted a 4.50 ERA in two relief appearances with the Giants this season and a 5.16 mark in 23 appearances for Class AAA Sacramento.
Of the three, only Pomeranz will join the big league club immediately. Faria and Black will report to Class AAA San Antonio.
“I would anticipate and expect that both of those guys will see major league time with us this year,” Stearns said.
Milwaukee’s biggest need heading into the trade deadline was in the starting rotation after losing Brandon Woodruff (strained oblique) and Jhoulys Chacin (strained lat) to injury last week. The Brewers also could be without left-hander Gio Gonzalez after he experienced shoulder issues during his last start, leaving them with just two healthy starters at the start of a nine-game road trip.
Pomeranz has plenty of starting experience during his big league career but will pitch primarily out of the bullpen, Stearns said, begging the question of how any of these moves addressed the lack of viable starting pitching.
Milwaukee made its run a year ago by being creative with its pitching corps. Manager Craig Counsell has often eschewed the traditional label of “starters” and “relievers,” choosing instead to focus on a collection of “out-getters” to record 27 outs on any given night.
Stearns believes these moves will help the Brewers take a similar approach down the stretch.
“I think we’ve demonstrated that we can fill innings creatively,” he said. “We can have bullpen days. We certainly have guys who have the capability of starting. It allows us to do different things just to have more pitchers that we believe are capable of consistently getting outs.”
Stearns wouldn’t comment specifically on other potential deals that didn’t come to fruition.
The Brewers had been linked to notable names like San Francisco’s Madison Bumgarner and the Mets’ duo of Zach Wheeler and Noah Syndergaard. All three remained with their teams while Toronto’s Marcus Stroman, another pitcher Milwaukee was believed to covet, was dealt to the Mets and Arizona shipped former Brewers ace Zack Greinke — and the remaining $70 million on his contract — to the Astros.
“We were involved in pretty much every pitcher who was rumored to be out there and some who were not,” Stearns said. “We cast a really wide net and try to understand how realistic some situations might be and focus our approach from there once we understand what’s real and what’s not.”
Including the acquisition of Jordan Lyles earlier in the week, none of the moves Milwaukee made had the blockbuster feel of the 2008 CC Sabathia deal or the December 2010 trades for Shaun Marcum and Grienke. But Stearns remained confident that they were enough to not only keep the Brewers in the hunt, but set them up for another deep postseason run.
“We know we’re going to have to play more consistently these last two months, we know we’re going to have to play ore consistently the last two months and I believe that we will,” Stearns said.
Those moves also didn’t come without a price. In Aguilar, Stearns had to part with a player who was slumping this season but had hit 35 home runs with 108 RBI a year ago and still had another season before becoming arbitration-eligible.
Dubon, meanwhile, had emerged as one of the team’s top prospects, batting .297 with 16 home runs, 47 RBI and an .809 OPS for San Antonio this season.
“Prices aren’t cheap this time of year,” Stearns said. “In order to acquire players that we believe are going to be able to contribute at the major league level n the near term, you’re going to have to give up some pretty good talent.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.