TRUMP TRIAL: A woman who says Donald Trump silently molested her on an airliner in the late 1970s testified Tuesday in support of E. Jean Carroll, a writer who alleges that a flirtatious 1996 encounter with Trump ended in a violent sexual attack. Jessica Leeds, 81, of Asheville, North Carolina, said Trump accosted her with what seemed like "40 zillion hands."

EARLY VOTING:Almost half of all voters in the 2022 midterm elections cast their ballots before Election Day either by mail or through early voting,with Asian and Hispanic voters leading the way, according to data the U.S. Census Bureau released Tuesday.

MEMPHIS:Former Memphis police officer Preston Hemphill, who hit Tyre Nichols with a stun gun during a traffic stop that preceded Nichols' deadly beating by other officers, won't be charged criminally, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mul roy said Tuesday.

HUNGER STRIKE:Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan,45,died in Israeli custody on Tuesday after a hunger strike of nearly three months, Israel's prison service announced. His death set off a barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip and raised fears of a further escalation.

UKRAINE WAR:Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday urged a state company to double its missile output, as a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive looms and both sides in the 14-month war reportedly experience an ammunition crunch.

SUDAN:Exhausted Sudanese and foreigners joined growing crowds at Sudan's main seaport Tuesday, waiting to be evacuated from the chaos-stricken nation. The battle for control of Sudan erupted on April 15, after months of escalating tensions between the military and a rival paramilitary group.