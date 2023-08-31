MILITARY AID: The Biden administration approved the first-ever U.S. military transfer to Taiwan under a program generally reserved for assistance to sovereign, independent states. The $80 million package will likely infuriate China.

COUP: Mutinous soldiers in Gabon announced Wednesday that the head of the country's elite republican guard would lead the Central African country, hours after saying they had placed the country's newly reelected president under house arrest.

ECONOMY: The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.1% annual pace from April through June, showing resilience in the face of higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, the Commerce Department said Wednesday in its report on the nation's gross domestic product.

RIOT CASE: The sentencing for former Proud Boys national leader Enrique Tarrio, convicted of orchestrating the farright extremist group's Jan. 6, 2021, on the U.S. Capitol after Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, was delayed Wednesday until next week because the judge is sick.

EXTORTION: A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti's conviction for plotting to extort up to $25 million from Nike — one of several legal messes that landed the former attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels behind bars.

ABUSE SCANDAL: The once-powerful Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick won't stand trial on charges he sexually assaulted a teenage boy decades ago, after a Massachusetts judge dismissed the case against the 93-year-old Wednesday because both sides agree he has dementia.

— Associated Press