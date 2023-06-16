MISSILE LAUNCHES: North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Thursday, its neighbors said, in a resumption of weapons tests to protest just ended South Korean-U.S. live fire drills. The launches were the first by North Korea since it failed to put its first spy satellite into orbit in late May.

UNION AGREEMENT: The union for thousands of West Coast dockworkers reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, officials said Wednesday, after more than a year of negotiations and several work disruptions that snarled shipping traffic at some of the largest ports.

BRITAIN: A committee of U.K. lawmakers harshly rebuked former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Thursday, saying he lied to Parliament about lockdown-flouting parties and was complicit in intimidating those investigating his conduct during the coronavirus pandemic.

SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING: A jury on Thursday began sifting through a mountain of evidence against Robert Bowers, the truck driver who burst into a Pittsburgh synagogue and killed 11 congregants. Deliberations were scheduled to resume Friday morning. The government is seeking a death sentence.

BOAT DISASTER: Nine survivors from a migrant boat that sank near Greece were arrested Thursday on suspicion of smuggling as hope faded for hundreds of missing passengers. The trawler may have carried as many as 750 passengers when it capsized Wednesday. A search and-rescue operation initially recovered 78 bodies and picked up 104 survivors, but no more have been found.

FALL VACCINES: The Food and Drug Administration's scientific advisers said Thursday the next round of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. should only include protection against the newest variants that are now dominant worldwide — a branch of the omicron family tree named