FUEL ECONOMY: According to proposed numbers released Friday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wants to raise the fuel economy of new vehicles 18% by the 2032 model year so the fleet would average about 43.5 mpg in real world driving.

TRANSCRIPT: Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, sent a letter Friday to Rep. James Comer, the Republican chair of the committee, demanding the release of a transcript from a new FBI witness that he says contradicts Republicans' claims in the congressional inquiry into President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. The witness was interviewed on July 17.

G20 MEETING: The final meeting of climate and environment ministers from the world's largest economies ended without an agreement or joint statement Friday in Chennai, India, despite pleas from leading figures for nations to show a united front on climate change.

CAPITOL RIOT: Thomas Sibick of Buffalo, New York, who stole a badge and radio from Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced Friday to more than four years in prison.

DEFENSE BILL: The Senate passed a massive annual defense bill late Thursday that would deliver a 5.2% pay raise for service members and keep the nation's military operating, avoiding partisan policy battles with an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote.

AUSTRALIA: U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday the United States stands with countries fighting Chinese "bullying behavior" as he launched bilateral talks in Australia aimed at countering Beijing's influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

— Associated Press