TEXAS:The driver of an SUV that killed eight people when it slammed into a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, was charged with manslaughter, police said Monday, as investigators tried to determine if the crash was intentional. Authorities believe driver George Alvarez, 34, of Brownsville, lost control after running a red light Sunday morning.

TRUMP TRIAL:Donald Trump should be held accountable for sexually attacking an advice columnist in 1996 because even a former president is not above the law, a lawyer for the columnist told a jury Monday in closing arguments in the lawsuit that accuses Trump of rape. A lawyer for Trump responded by calling the accuser's account unbelievable.

GOVERNMENT UNION:A union of government employees on Monday sued Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and President Joe Biden to try to stop them from complying with the law that limits the government's total debt, which the lawsuit contends is unconstitutional.

AFGHANISTAN:The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, threatened to hold Secretary of State Antony Blinken in contempt of Congress if the State Department does not turn over classified cables related to the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

CHINA:China's foreign minister Qin Gang told U.S. Ambassador Nicolas Burns on Monday that Washington is responsible for the downturn in relations between the two countries and must "reflect deeply" before ties can return to a healthy track, an official said.

IMMIGRATION:Officials representing a suburban New York county where New York City's mayor wants to send migrants for a four-month hotel stay vowed to fight the plan Monday through fines and a state of emergency. "We are not equipped to humanely assist these individuals, which eventually we're going to have to do," Rockland County Executive Ed Day said at a news conference.