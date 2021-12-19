Briefs Dec 20

NFL

Cardinals lose chance to clinch, fall 30-12 to Lions

DETROIT — Kyler Murray had a shaky performance and that helped the Detroit Lions stun the Arizona Cardinals 30-12 on Sunday.

The Cardinals (10-4) started the day tied for the NFL’s best record and were undefeated on the road.

While the Lions (2-11-1) were mired at the bottom of the league standings before the first snap.

Arizona, coming off a loss on Monday night to the NFC West-rival Los Angeles Rams, missed its chance to get in the playoffs for the first time since 2015 with a win over a team it was favored to beat by nearly two touchdowns.

The Cardinals can still earn a postseason berth during Week 15, but they’ll need some other playoff contenders to lose.

And in any scenario, Murray will have to play better.

The third-year quarterback was 23 of 41 for 257 yards with a touchdown and an interception, adding up to a 72.9 passer rating. The third-year pro has had a slightly lower rating twice this season, and the Cardinals lost both games to the Rams and Green Bay.

Murray couldn’t get away from the scrappy Lions when he tried to run, and finished with 3 yards rushing on four carries.

By the time Murray threw a touchdown pass, there was 4:40 left in the game and Arizona trailed by 15 points.

Detroit kicked a field goal on the ensuing drive, essentially sealing the win, and coach Kliff Kingsbury put Colt McCoy in the game in place of Murray.

WNBA

Washington Mystics win WNBA draft lottery for 1st time

The Washington Mystics have won the WNBA draft lottery for the first time in franchise history.

Washington had the third best chance — 17.8% to get the top pick — and with star guard Natasha Cloud in attendance, the Mystics bucked the odds on Sunday.

“This is a huge moment for us,” Mystics coach and general manager Mike Thibault said. “I remember 10 years ago sitting and watching Sheila Johnson’s face when I was still not with the team, when the team had the best odds, and she was sitting there so sad when they got the fourth pick. ... So this is a changer for us.”

The Indiana Fever, who had a 44.2% chance to earn the top pick, will draft second. Atlanta will pick third and Dallas fourth.

“Although we did not get the first pick, we have two first-round picks and with this deep draft class, I am confident we will secure very talented players who will be great additions to our team,” said Tamika Catchings, the Fever’s vice president of basketball operations and general manager.

Washington had the first pick in the 1999 draft, but there was no lottery back then. Chamique Holdsclaw was the Mystics’ pick.

“We’ve been studying very carefully eight to 10 players and I don’t know who we’ll pick,” Thibault said. “We’re open to anything right now. I think the biggest thing is that you have to pick the best player.”

NaLyssa Smith of Baylor could go No. 1. A few minutes after her fifth-ranked team lost to Michigan, Smith said she’d be thrilled to go to Washington.

“That would be great. I have family in D.C., too,” she said. “That’s where my dad’s from. That’s looking pretty right now.”

The Mystics already have a loaded roster that suffered through one of the worst runs of injuries in Thibault’s storied career. Former MVP Elena Delle Donne missed most of the season while recovering from back surgery. There were games when Thibault barely had enough healthy players to field a team.

New York will pick fifth, followed by Dallas, Chicago, Minnesota, Seattle, Indiana, Las Vegas and Connecticut. The Lynx acquired Phoenix’s pick via New York and Seattle. The Fever got Minnesota’s No. 10 pick.

MEN’S SOCCER

Virus-hit Real Madrid held 0-0 at home by Cádiz

BARCELONA, Spain — Depleted by coronavirus infections, Real Madrid was held 0-0 at home by Cádiz in the Spanish league on Sunday to end a 10-game winning streak for Madrid across all competitions.

The stalemate leaves Madrid six points clear at the top of the league. It came a day after second-place Sevilla cut into Madrid’s lead by beating defending champion Atlético Madrid 2-1.

Carlo Ancelotti was without Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, and backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Modric’s place in the starting 11 is unquestioned while forwards Rodrygo and Asensio share time in Ancelotti’s rotation. Bale and Marcelo, once stars, are rarely used substitutes.

Cádiz, struggling in the relegation zone, frustrated Madrid by aligning nine players in two tight lines in front of its area. When Madrid did manage to work its way through, goalkeeper Jeremías Ledesma was there to save the visitors.

Madrid went no closer than Federico Valverde’s long-range strike which was parried by Ledesma midway through the first half. Ledesma also did well to block Karim Benzema’s late free kick.

