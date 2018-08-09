Prep Football
McDonell adds two games to complete schedule
The McDonell football team has picked up a pair of games to round out its schedule for the team's first 8-man season.
The Macks will host Northwood/Solon Springs on Saturday, Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. at Dorais Field and will play at Frederic on Thursday, Aug. 30. The games were picked up after Alma Center Lincoln canceled its season and those dates became available.
The team has also moved its week nine game at Oakfield from Saturday, Oct. 13 to Friday, Oct. 12. The game will be played at 6 p.m.
McDonell will play four home games at Dorais Field — Northwoods/Solon Springs (Aug. 18), Oakfield (Sept. 8), Phillips (Sept. 29) and Iron Buhl (Minn.) (Oct. 5).
MLB
Indians top Twins 5-4 on Brantley's single in 9th
CLEVELAND — Michael Brantley knew what was coming after giving the Cleveland Indians their second straight walk-off victory over the Minnesota Twins.
Brantley was mobbed by his teammates as he rounded first base following his ninth-inning single that gave Cleveland a 5-4 win Thursday.
The latest celebration took place about 18 hours after Francisco Lindor hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning Wednesday night for a 5-2 victory.
While Thursday's party was a bit more subdued, the Indians persevered after Minnesota rallied from a 4-0 deficit against reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber.
Brantley grounded a 2-1 pitch off Addison Reed (1-6) past a diving Miguel Sano at first base to score Greg Allen.
The Indians lead Minnesota by 11 games in the AL Central and are 35-16 against division foes this season.
Jake Cave's fifth-inning sacrifice fly scored a run for Minnesota. Jorge Polanco hit his first home run of the season — a three-run shot in the sixth — to tie the game.
Twins starter Jose Berrios allowed four runs and walked a career-high six batters in four innings.
NFL
Vikings Nick Easton's neck injury likely ends season
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings lost a key member of their offensive line Thursday when left guard Nick Easton was placed on injured reserve because of a bulging disc in his neck.
Coach Mike Zimmer made the announcement at a news conference. Easton hadn't practiced since Aug. 3 because of the injury. He started 12 games in 2017 and five games the year before, playing both center and guard.
Minnesota signed Easton to a one-year, $2.9 million contract in free agency. He'll be an unrestricted free agent after the season. The Vikings are also missing center Pat Elflein (ankle/shoulder) and right guard Mike Remmers (ankle).
Easton was acquired by the Vikings in a 2015 trade from the San Francisco 49ers. He played his way into a starting role with the Vikings but missed the playoffs last season with a broken ankle that sent him to IR. His latest injury may cost him the entire 2018 season.
College football
K-State signs Snyder to new 5-year contract
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State has signed Bill Snyder to a new, more lucrative five-year contract that could keep the 78-year-old coach with the Wildcats through the 2022 season.
Snyder already had a contract that essentially rolled over each year. But the new deal increases his salary to $3.45 million this season with increases of $300,000 each of the next two, and includes a clause that allows for a salary renegotiation after the 2020 season.
Snyder resurrected the Kansas State program when he arrived in 1988, taking a program that had been dubbed "Futility U" to national prominence. He stepped away in 2005, citing a desire to spend more time with his family, only to return in 2009 when the program had again fallen on hard times.
He has a career record of 210-110-1, and is coming off an 8-5 season that ended with a bowl win.
