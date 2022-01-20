Briefs Jan 21

MLB

Robot umpires at home plate moving up to Triple-A for 2022

NEW YORK — Robot umpires have been given a promotion and will be just one step from the major leagues this season.

Major League Baseball is expanding its automated strike zone experiment to Triple-A, the highest level of the minor leagues.

MLB’s website posted a hiring notice seeking seasonal employees to operate the Automated Ball and Strike system. MLB said it is recruiting employees to operate the system for the Albuquerque Isotopes, Charlotte Knights, El Paso Chihuahuas, Las Vegas Aviators, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Reno Aces, Round Rock Express, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Sugar Land Skeeters and Tacoma Rainiers.

The independent Atlantic League became the first American professional league to let a computer call balls and strikes at its All-Star Game in July 2019 and experimented with ABS during the second half of that season. It also was used in the Arizona Fall League for top prospects in 2019, drawing complaints of its calls on breaking balls.

There were no minor leagues in 2020 due to the pandemic, and robot umps were used last season in eight of nine ballparks at the Low-A Southeast League.

The Major League Baseball Umpires Association agreed in its labor contract that started in 2020 to cooperate and assist if Commissioner Rob Manfred decides to utilize the system at the major league level.

“It’s hard to handicap if, when or how it might be employed at the major league level, because it is a pretty substantial difference from the way the game is called today,” Chris Marinak, MLB’s chief operations and strategy officer, said last March.

MLB said the robot umpires will be used at some spring training ballparks in Florida, remain at Low A Southeast and could be used at non-MLB venues.

Twins elect Gardenhire, Gladden, Tovar to team Hall of Fame

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins will induct former manager Ron Gardenhire and former players Dan Gladden and César Tovar into the team’s Hall of Fame this summer.

The Twins announced Thursday that Gardenhire, Gladden and Tovar will become the 35th, 36th and 37th members of the team’s Hall during separate ceremonies at Target Field before games on Aug. 20 and 21. This is the most inductees the Twins have had since the inaugural class in 2000.

Gardenhire managed the Twins for 13 seasons from 2002-14, going 1,068-1,039 for the second-most wins in club history — with six AL Central titles. He was named AL Manager of the Year in 2010.

Gladden played five seasons as a leadoff hitter and left fielder from 1987-91, winning two World Series. He joined the team’s radio broadcast crew in 2000 and has been the full-time analyst for the last 19 years. Gladden has the most postseason runs scored (17) in Twins history and is tied for first in postseason games played (24).

Gardenhire’s first year on staff with the Twins was 1991, when they won the World Series. He was the third base coach next to Gladden when he went home with the winning run in Game 7.

Tovar, who died in 1994, played eight seasons for the Twins from 1965-72 and is third on the team’s all-time list in stolen bases (186), seventh in triples (45) and 11th in hits (1,164). The native of Venezuela was a multi-positional player who in 1968 became the second player in major league history to play all nine positions in the same game.

OLYMPICS

Chief medical officer says all US Olympians vaccinated

ASPEN, Colo. — The U.S. Olympic top doctor says all of the 200-plus athletes heading to Beijing for the Olympics next month are fully vaccinated, and not a single one asked for a medical exemption.

Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Finnoff told The Associated Press the 21-day quarantine period the hosts are requiring for unvaccinated participants, combined with the education the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee provided “really resonated with the athletes.”

“Vaccination is sort of the foundation of our COVID mitigation protocol,” Finnoff said Thursday.

In September, the USOPC introduced a policy requiring U.S. athletes to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1 unless they had a medical exemption. About a month later, the IOC put out guidelines calling for full vaccinations or a three-week quarantine period upon entering China.

Heading into Summer Olympics in Tokyo last year, Finnoff estimated that 100 of the more than 600 Americans competing weren’t vaccinated.

The U.S. will finalize the members of the winter team this week. Qualifying for the Paralympics is still ongoing, but Finnoff said so far, the USOPC hasn’t received requests for exemptions from potential Paralympians.

NBA

Bulls guard Lonzo Ball out 6-8 weeks after undergoing surgery on left knee

CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will be out 6-8 weeks after he has arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, the team announced Thursday.

Ball reportedly has a small meniscus tear in his knee, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Ball has been out of action since playing in the 138-96 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 14 at the United Center. He accompanied the team on the two-game road trip but was sent home Monday to be evaluated by a team physician.

Coach Billy Donovan said Wednesday Ball would miss the upcoming three-game road trip that begins Friday in Milwaukee, but did not have a timeline for his return.

“The biggest thing right now is what are the steps that we can do to try to get him back and get him healthy,” Donovan said.

Coby White has played well at the point in Ball’s absence, and Alex Caruso returned to the rotation Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers to provide a spark as the Bulls ended their four-game losing streak.

