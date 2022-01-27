Briefs Jan 28

NFL

Bears will hire Matt Eberflus as the franchise’s 17th head coach

CHICAGO — Matt Eberflus will be the 17th head coach of the Chicago Bears, according to league sources.

In his first move as Bears general manager, Ryan Poles on Thursday hired Eberflus from a group of finalists that included Dan Quinn and Jim Caldwell.

Eberflus, 51, was the Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator the last four seasons. He replaces Matt Nagy, who along with GM Ryan Pace was fired Jan. 10 after a 6-11 finish in 2021 and 34-31 record in four seasons in Nagy’s first stint as an NFL head coach.

Eberflus first interviewed with the Bears on Jan. 17 and had a second interview with Poles on Wednesday. He was one of at least 10 candidates who interviewed for the coaching vacancy.

Eberflus takes on his first head-coaching job after 13 years as an NFL coordinator and assistant coach and 17 years as a college assistant.

The Colts hired him in 2018 with the idea he would be the defensive coordinator for Josh McDaniels, whom they planned to hire. McDaniels backed out of the job to remain the New England Patriots offensive coordinator, but the Colts retained Eberflus to be a part of Frank Reich’s staff instead.

Eberflus elevated a defense that in 2017 ranked 30th in the NFL in points and yards allowed.

He finished third in 2018 in the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year voting after the Colts, a 10-6 playoff team, finished 10th in points allowed and 11th in yards allowed per game. They were a top-10 defense again in 2020.

And this season, Eberflus oversaw a Colts defense that led the AFC in takeaways (33) while finishing in the top 10 in points allowed (21.5 ppg). Three Colts defensive players were named to the initial Pro Bowl roster this season: defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Darius Leonard and cornerback Kenny Moore II.

Eberflus interviewed with the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets last year and also interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. Reich called him a “great candidate to be a head coach” after he didn’t get a new job last offseason.

“I think the world of Matt as a coach, as a person, as a defensive coordinator — that we can ... have the continuity and just keep building, growing and adapting the system to our players,” Reich said. “I’ve just seen ‘Flus’ continue to grow and develop in that role as well, really connecting with players, making a conscious effort every week to put our players in the best position possible.”

Moore tweeted Thursday he was happy for “Coach Flus,” noting “the lessons he brings to the game as well as the correlation to life. He’ll be amazing.”

Before his tenure with the Colts, Eberflus spent seven years coaching linebackers for the Dallas Cowboys after a two-year stint in the same role with the Cleveland Browns. He also added defensive pass game coordinator to his title in his final two years in Dallas.

He started his coaching career in 1992 at Toledo as a student assistant before rising to coach outside linebackers and defensive backs. In 2001, he joined Missouri, where his titles included defensive coordinator, defensive backs and safeties coach and associate head coach over eight seasons.

Eberflus, a native of Toledo, Ohio, was a first-team All-Mid-American Conference linebacker at Toledo in 1990 and 1991.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will be back with Cowboys in 2022

FORT WORTH, Texas — While owner Jerry Jones is continuing to evaluate the coaching staff, the Dallas Cowboys got some good news Thursday morning when defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has made it clear he is returning for the 2022 season.

Six teams had requested head coaching interviews with Quinn.

He was a finalist for jobs with Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears before those teams chose Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, respectively, on Thursday.

Quinn, who also interviewed with the New York Giants, the Miami Dolphins and the Minnesota Vikings, has now informed prospective teams he is longer interested.

He wants to return Dallas and try to win a Super Bowl with the Cowboys. If he does, he will be a top coaching candidate again next season.

It also helps solidify the standing of Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy for 2022.

Although McCarthy’s security has yet to be fully endorsed by Jones, the return of Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who also had a couple of head coaching interviews, should appease the situation.

Jones was disappointed the team lost in the wild-card playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers after going 12-5 and winning the NFC East during the regular season.

The Cowboys have 21 unrestricted free agents to make decisions on and a tougher schedule to navigate in 2022.

But getting Quinn back is already the biggest move of the offseason.

A year after allowing a franchise-record 473 points and giving up second most yards and rushing yards in club history, Quinn keyed a turnaround performance by the Cowboys defense.

The Cowboys led the NFL in takeaways with 34 and finished seventh in points per game.

MLB not requiring COVID-19 vaccines for minor leaguers

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball will not require players with minor league contracts to be vaccinated against COVID-19 this season but is mandating that most staff receive the shots.

While players with major league contracts are unionized and rules regarding them must be negotiated by the Major League Baseball Players Association, players with minor league contracts are not collectively organized.

“Our expert consultants have advised that fully up-to-date vaccination of all on-field staff and others with close player contact provides a safer environment in which to prevent infection and transmission,” MLB said in a statement Thursday.

MLB’s decision was first reported by ESPN.

“Reasonable accommodations will be considered for staff members who receive an exemption to this requirement. Such exemptions will be considered on an individual basis and in accordance with state law. We continue to strongly encourage vaccination among minor league players and make resources available to minor league teams and players toward that goal,” MLB said.

