NBA
Irving, Morris lead Celtics’ rally past Pacers in Game 1
BOSTON — Kyrie Irving and Marcus Morris each had 20 points, and the Boston Celtics rallied in the second half to beat the Indiana Pacers 84-74 on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.
Jayson Tatum finished with 15 points. Al Horford added 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Gordon Hayward had 10 points. It was the first playoff game since 2017 for Irving and Hayward after each missed last year’s postseason with injuries.
BUCKS 121, PISTONS 86: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 points and pulled down 17 rebounds as top-seeded Milwaukee rolled to a win in Game 1.
PORTLAND 104, OKLAHOMA CITY 99: Damian Lillard scored 30 points and the third-seeded Portland Trail Blazers opened their playoff series against the No. 6 Oklahoma City Thunder with a victory.
MLB
Berrios sharp, Hildenberger clutch as Twins beat Tigers 6-4
MINNEAPOLIS — Jose Berrios pitched into the seventh inning for his first win since opening day, Trevor Hildenberger struck out two with the bases loaded for his first save and the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 6-4 Sunday to complete a two-game sweep.
C.J. Cron homered and drove in three, and Eddie Rosario was a triple short of the cycle for the Twins, who have won three of four.
Blake Parker loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, but Hildenberger came on and got John Hicks and Grayson Greiner swinging.
Berrios (2-1) was hit hard early, including a two-run homer by Gordon Beckham in the second, before settling down to retire 11 straight and 15 of his last 17. The ace yielded four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts through 6 2/3 innings before being lifted for Trevor May to a standing ovation.
NHL
Islanders top Penguins 4-1 to take 3-0 series lead
PITTSBURGH — The New York Islanders are on the cusp of just their second playoff series win in more than a quarter-century.
Jordan Eberle scored for the third straight game, Robin Lehner stopped 25 shots and the Islanders rolled to a 4-1 victory over the stunned Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday to take a 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference quarterfinal.
Brock Nelson added his second goal of the playoffs and Leo Komarov scored the first postseason goal of his career for the Islanders, who have pushed the star-laden Penguins to the brink of elimination.
Men’s College Basketball
LSU reinstates Wade after meeting over recruiting questions
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU athletic director Joe Alleva says the university is reinstating recently suspended basketball coach Will Wade
Alleva says that during a meeting Friday with LSU and NCAA officials, Wade “answered all questions and denied any wrongdoing in connection with recently reported allegations of irregularities in college basketball recruiting.”
Alleva says “Wade’s explanations and clarifications offered during the meeting, absent actual evidence of misconduct, satisfy his contractual obligation to LSU.”
LSU was having one of the better seasons in program history under the 36-year-old Wade when he was suspended indefinitely. His punishment came on the heels of a Yahoo report about leaked excerpts of an FBI wiretap that captured Wade speaking with a person convicted funneling illegal payments to the families of college basketball recruits.
It was not clear from the leaked transcripts whether Wade in fact violated NCAA rules or if Smart knew about the offer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.