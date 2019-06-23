Eagle Valley Speedway
Rain washes out Sunday's action
Wet weather canceled Sunday evening racing at Eagle Valley Speedway in Jim Falls.
Action at the speedway is off next Sunday and returns on Sunday, July 7 with the Dirt Kings Late Model Series as well as the fireworks special.
NBA
Happ to play with Bulls' summer league squad after going undrafted
Ethan Happ will play with the Chicago Bulls’ entry in the NBA Summer League, the former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball standout said Saturday.
Happ, one of the most productive players in UW program history, wasn’t among the 60 selections in the NBA draft on Thursday night. But he could earn a training camp invite from the Bulls — or another team, for that matter — with a strong showing in the MGM Resorts Summer League, which runs July 5-15 in Las Vegas.
A four-year starter for the Badgers, Happ finished his career as the program’s all-time leader in rebounds (1,217) and blocked shots (154). He finished second in steals (217) and third in both points (2,130) and assists (423).
As a senior, Happ averaged 17.3 points and 10.1 rebounds while earning second-team All-America honors. He’s the only three-time first-team All-Big Ten honoree in program history.
MLB
Mets' Callaway, Vargas have confrontation with reporter
CHICAGO — New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway cursed at a reporter, and pitcher Jason Vargas had to be restrained from charging him during a confrontation in the team's clubhouse after a loss Sunday.
The dustup with Tim Healey of Newsday occurred after the Mets blew a late lead in a 5-3 defeat to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Reporters asked repeatedly after the game about Callaway's decision to stick with reliever Seth Lugo during the eighth inning instead of going to closer Edwin Diaz. Lugo allowed a go-ahead three-run homer to Javier Baez.
After the press conference, Callaway walked past Healey in the clubhouse. Healey told Callaway he would "see you tomorrow," and Callaway responded by calling Healey an obscenity. Callaway walked away and then returned, cursing at Healey again and telling him to leave the clubhouse.
Vargas then stared down Healey and eventually tried to charge him. Players stepped in to restrain the veteran left-hander.
No punches were thrown, and Healey left the clubhouse moments later.
It's been a trying season for the Mets following an aggressive offseason. The club is 37-41.
New York is set to open a four-game series at Philadelphia on Monday.
Golf
Kelly wins hometown PGA Tour Champions event
MADISON — Jerry Kelly won his hometown PGA Tour Champions event, beating Retief Goosen with a birdie on the third hole of a playoff Sunday in the American Family Insurance Championship.
Kelly closed with a 6-under 66 at rainy University Ridge to match Goosen and tournament host and fellow Madison player Steve Stricker at 15-under 201. Goosen also had a 66, and Stricker shot 67.
Stricker was eliminated with a bogey on the first extra hole. He missed a short birdie putt on the par-4 18th in regulation.
Kelly won on the par-4 15th after the playoff opened with two trips down the 18th. Kelly has four victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning three times on the PGA Tour.
Duffy Waldorf was a stroke out of the playoff after a 68.
Kevin Sutherland (63) and John Daly (66) followed at 13 under.
- The Chippewa Herald, Wisconsin State Journal and Associated Press
